UPDATE: Teenage Paterson Shooting Victim Dies

A Paterson teenager was pronounced dead soon after being shot Thursday night, responders said.

Responders found his lifeless body outside the Madison Apartments on East 19th Street around 6:50 p.m.

They conducted CPR and requested an Advanced Life Support response, but it was already too late, they said.

He was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office was investigating, along with Paterson police.

