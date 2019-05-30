UPDATE: Teenage Paterson Shooting Victim Dies

A Paterson teenager was pronounced dead soon after being shot Thursday night, responders said.
Responders found his lifeless body outside the Madison Apartments on East 19th Street around 6:50 p.m.
They conducted CPR and requested an Advanced Life Support response, but it was already too late, they said.
He was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m.
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office was investigating, along with Paterson police.
