Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

UPDATE: Suspect In Custody In Bergen Homeless Shelter Bomb Scare

Jerry DeMarco
The Bergen County Sheriff's Bomb Squad and K-9 Unit responded to the homeless shelter on River Street in Hackensack.
The Bergen County Sheriff's Bomb Squad and K-9 Unit responded to the homeless shelter on River Street in Hackensack. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Pascack Valley JPA

A suspect was being questioned Wednesday and the Bergen County homeless shelter was evacuated after the man said he had a bomb stashed there, responders said.

The suspect "was at a program in Bergenfield and made a comment that he had a pipe bomb," one said.

Nothing was found in the locker, said Derek Sands, a spokesman for Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, but the sheriff's Bomb Squad continued to search the facility out of an abundance of caution.

The shelter was evacuated and River Street and the surrounding area was blocked off for the time being.

