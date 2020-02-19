UPDATE: Suspect In Custody In Bergen Homeless Shelter Bomb Scare

A suspect was being questioned Wednesday and the Bergen County homeless shelter was evacuated after the man said he had a bomb stashed there, responders said.

The suspect "was at a program in Bergenfield and made a comment that he had a pipe bomb," one said.

Nothing was found in the locker, said Derek Sands, a spokesman for Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, but the sheriff's Bomb Squad continued to search the facility out of an abundance of caution.

The shelter was evacuated and River Street and the surrounding area was blocked off for the time being.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.