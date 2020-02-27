UPDATE: Substantial Haul Likely In Little Falls Bank Robbery

Two men in masks robbed a Little Falls bank branch at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, rifling through tellers' drawers and herding employees into the vault, responders said.

One of them held a handgun while the other went behind the counter at the Valley Bank on Main Street and removed money from the tellers’ drawers around 2:20 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Little Falls Police Chief Steven Post said in a Thursday evening news release.

Responders told Daily Voice the robbers then herded employees into the vault and took more cash.

Although authorities wouldn't say how much the robbers got, it was believed to be substantial given their methods.

The amount and methods drew members of the FBI's Woodland Park office, along with the Passaic County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information that could help catch or identify the robbers is asked to call the Passaic County prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Little Falls Police Department at (973) 256-0200 .

Valley Bank, Little Falls googlemaps

