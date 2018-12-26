UPDATE: Stolen Hillsdale Car Crashes In Washington Township, Driver, 21, In Custody

A 21-year-old accused car thief remained held Friday morning following a Pascack Valley police chase that ended in a crash.

Ronald Gabriel Xiloj Alvarado, suspected in a recent area burglary spree, was initially taken by ambulance to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for treatment of a head injury sustained Thursday night when the sedan, stolen out of Hillsdale, slammed into a utility pole in Washington Township.

Alvarado, a Guatemalan national living in Hillsdale, remained held Friday morning in the Bergen County Jail on charges that include theft and resisting arrest.

It was one of several stolen car chases out of Pascack Valley in the past week, two of which ended with thieves crashing and bailing out in Paterson and another that was broken off on the Garden State Parkway out of concern for public safety.

Several others have been reported out of Hillsdale and surrounding towns -- just about all involving unlocked vehicles, many with the key fobs left inside, police say.

The black, four-door Honda Accord taken Thursday night apparently was left running in the borough west commuter lot with the keys in it.

An alert was issued and picked up by Ho-Ho-Kus police, who chased Alvarado along Werimus Road and then down into Washington Township, where the vehicle hit the pole at the corner of Clinton and Washington avenues by the firehouse and BP station.

Alvarado tried to run but was quickly caught, responders said.

Joining the pursuit were police from Paramus, Ridgewood, Washington Township and Westwood.

From Hillsdale police: "Please double check and make sure that you and your family members are removing key fobs from the vehicles and locking their cars. Car thieves are getting smarter to newer cars and are noticing things like your mirrors not folding in to know that your vehicle is unlocked."

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

