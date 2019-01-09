Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Spark From Electrical Cord Ignites Paper Dust Fire At Marcal Plant

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Video of Wednesday night's Marcal Plant fire
Video of Wednesday night's Marcal Plant fire Video Credit: COURTESY: Mark Rosetti (Demonracer2)
At the old Marcal complex in Elmwood Park. Photo Credit: Jennifer Romero for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A crane ran over an extension cord, sparking a fire in a bowl of paper dust that spread in a building at the Marcal Paper in Elmwood Park Wednesday night, authorities said.

Firefighters needed less than 90 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were immediately reported in the two-alarm fire, which began at the complex at Market and River streets around 7:45 p.m.

The crane, which operates on a long track, ran over the cord, igniting a spark that lit the paper dust bowl in Building 10, said Police Chief Michael Foligno, who is also the borough administrator.

Firefighters accessed the flame with a ladder truck and an inside stairway, knocking the fire down in under an hour. It was completely out less than 15 minutes later.

Joining their Elmwood Park colleagues were firefighters from Fair Lawn, Garfield, Lodi, Saddle Brook and Clifton.

Fires at the plant in 2017 and 2012 took hours to be doused.

VIDEO (above) by Mark Rosetti. For more of his videos, go to: DemonRacer2 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.