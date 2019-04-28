UPDATE: South Hackensack Teen Stabbed Dead By Stepbrother In Fight, Authorities Say

A 16-year-old South Hackensack boy stabbed his 18-year-old stepbrother dead during a fight at their home early Saturday evening, authorities said Sunday.
The older stepbrother, who was pronounced dead on arrival at Hackensack University Medical Center, "was the aggressor," a ranking law enforcement official told Daily Voice.
"They were fighting" when his younger stepbrother stabbed him around 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Hoffman Street, the official said.
No juvenile complaints had been filed against the boy "while it's sorted out," he said.
The Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad transported the victim to HUMC.
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit was investigating, along with South Hackensack police.
CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS
GoogleMaps
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.