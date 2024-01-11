Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Two Confirmed Shot At Newport Mall In Jersey City, One Wanted In Attempted Murder
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: South Hackensack Driver Who Crashed Into Jail Was DWI, Sheriff Says

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Aftermath. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
The driver was removed from the vehicle after it plowed through the BCJ employee entrance. No extrication was necessary. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Fortunately, no one was injured. Photo Credit: COURTESY: PBA Local 134

UPDATE: A South Hackensack driver was drunk when he crashed a sedan into the employee entrance of the Bergen County Jail on Friday, authorities said.

Investigators suspect it was deliberate "based on statements that were made," Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton told Daily Voice.

Criminal mischief charges were expected to be filed against the as-yet unnamed driver, who was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Responders helped get him out of his Acura after it smashed through the large glass front of the entrance and into the vestibule.

No one else was injured, Cureton said -- and fortunately, too: Shift change was roughly an hour earlier.

It was initially believed the driver may have suffered a medical episode because medication for diabetes was found in the car.

But an investigation showed otherwise, Cureton said.

PHOTO below: COURTESY Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton

PHOTOS below: Courtesy PBA LOCAL 134

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.