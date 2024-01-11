UPDATE: South Hackensack Driver Who Crashed Into Jail Was DWI, Sheriff Says

UPDATE: A South Hackensack driver was drunk when he crashed a sedan into the employee entrance of the Bergen County Jail on Friday, authorities said.

Investigators suspect it was deliberate "based on statements that were made," Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton told Daily Voice.

Criminal mischief charges were expected to be filed against the as-yet unnamed driver, who was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Responders helped get him out of his Acura after it smashed through the large glass front of the entrance and into the vestibule.

No one else was injured, Cureton said -- and fortunately, too: Shift change was roughly an hour earlier.

It was initially believed the driver may have suffered a medical episode because medication for diabetes was found in the car.

But an investigation showed otherwise, Cureton said.

