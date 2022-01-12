Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: South Hackensack Driver Charged After Crashing Through Bergen County Jail Entrance

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Troy H. McDonald Photo Credit: PHOTO: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / INSET: Facebook
The driver was removed from the vehicle after it plowed through the BCJ employee entrance. No extrication was necessary. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Fortunately, no one was injured. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: Authorities filed charges against a South Hackensack driver who crashed a sedan through the employee entrance of the Bergen County Jail on Friday.

Troy H. McDonald, 51, remained overnight at Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said weren't life-threatening.

Authorities charged him with causing widespread damage, burglary and criminal mischief "based on statements that were made,"  told Daily Voice.

Responders helped get McDonald out of his Acura after it smashed through the large glass front of the entrance and into the vestibule.

No one else was injured, Cureton said -- and fortunately so: Shift change was roughly an hour earlier, several officers noted.

It was initially believed the driver may have suffered a medical episode because medication for diabetes was found in the car. But an investigation showed otherwise, Cureton said.

PHOTOS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF's OFFICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.