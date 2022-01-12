UPDATE: South Hackensack Driver Charged After Crashing Through Bergen County Jail Entrance

UPDATE: Authorities filed charges against a South Hackensack driver who crashed a sedan through the employee entrance of the Bergen County Jail on Friday.

Troy H. McDonald, 51, remained overnight at Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said weren't life-threatening.

Authorities charged him with causing widespread damage, burglary and criminal mischief "based on statements that were made," told Daily Voice.

Responders helped get McDonald out of his Acura after it smashed through the large glass front of the entrance and into the vestibule.

No one else was injured, Cureton said -- and fortunately so: Shift change was roughly an hour earlier, several officers noted.

It was initially believed the driver may have suffered a medical episode because medication for diabetes was found in the car. But an investigation showed otherwise, Cureton said.

PHOTOS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF's OFFICE

