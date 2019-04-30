UPDATE: South Hackensack Boy, 16, In Stepbrother's Fatal Stabbing Suffered Neck Injury

UPDATE: A 16-year-old South Hackensack boy who authorities say stabbed his older stepbrother dead in self-defense was hospitalized with a severe neck injury, Daily Voice has learned.

"He's lucky he wasn't paralyzed," a source with direct knowledge of the incident said.

No charges had been filed in connection with the stabbing death of Ismael Fajardo, 18, during the confrontation at their Hoffman Street home over the weekend.

Police responding to a 911 call found Fajardo bleeding and unresponsive in a second-floor bedroom, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

He's suffered "sharp force injuries/stab wounds to the chest and heart," the prosecutor said.

Fajardo was pronounced dead on arrival at Hackensack University Medical Center.

"At this time, the investigation into the death of Ismael Fajardo is ongoing and no one has been charged," Calo said Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the boy apparently acted in self-defense and was severely traumatized, in addition to being seriously injured.

Fajardo "was the aggressor," one said.

Calo thanked South Hackensack police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, whose Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

A GoFundMe Memorials account was established to help pay funeral expenses, according to the organizer, Wendy Uribe of South Hackensack: Ismael Jared funeral arrangements (GoFundMe.com) .

ORIGINAL STORY: A 16-year-old South Hackensack boy stabbed his 18-year-old stepbrother dead during a fight at their home early Saturday evening, authorities said Sunday.

The older stepbrother, who was pronounced dead on arrival at Hackensack University Medical Center, "was the aggressor," a ranking law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

"They were fighting" when his younger stepbrother stabbed him around 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Hoffman Street, the official said.

No juvenile complaints had been filed against the boy "while it's sorted out," he said.

The Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad transported the victim to HUMC.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit was investigating, along with South Hackensack police.

Saturday's stabbing occurred around 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Hoffman Street in South Hackensack.

