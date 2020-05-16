Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Weekend North Jersey Motorcycle Crashes, Fatalities Pile Up: Route 280, Route 3, Elsewhere
UPDATE: Smoky Fire Destroys Retail Shops, Severely Damages Hackensack Riverkeeper's Office

Main Street, Hackensack
Main Street, Hackensack Photo Credit: Rob Munson

PHOTOS: Flames blew through the roof of a dual retail building Saturday afternoon on Main Street in Hackensack.

Columns of smoke that could be seen for miles as city firefighters battled the blaze, which they said apparently began in the retail businesses -- presumably-closed because of the coronavirus pandemic – sometime after 5:30 p.m.

The three-alarm fire also severely damaged the Hackensack Riverkeeper’s offices next door.

Rob Munson took the photo above and the one immediately below.

At the scene on Saturday.

The site was evacuated before the roof collapsed.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Records show the building was listed for sale this past January.

Joining Hackensack firefighters were their colleagues from Ridgefield Park and River Edge, among others.

The Hackensack Riverkeeper's offices were severely damaged.

At the scene.

