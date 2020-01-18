UPDATE: Shooting On Route 80 In Lodi Leaves One Dead, Another Hospitalized

One victim died and another was hospitalized in an overnight shooting on westbound Route 80 in Lodi, New Jersey State Police confirmed.

Someone "pulled up next to them and started shooting," a responder told Daily Voice. "They fired three shots, with two hitting them."

A gunshot to the neck killed one of the victims, while the other was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in stable condition with a bullet wound in the chest, responders said.

The victims were found in a black Honda on the westbound highway near Exit 63 shortly after midnight. State troopers worked furiously to try and save one of the victims before EMS arrived.

Initial suspicions were that the incident involved road rage.

The dead victim was believed to be a member of the Bloods, responders told Daily Voice.

Westbound Route 80 was closed for about an hour before the shoulder was opened for single-lane traffic. It was entirely reopened around 5 a.m.

Route 80 was closed in both directions after the shooting in Lodi. Special to DAILY VOICE

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Trooper tries to resuscitate victim of shooting on Route 80 in Lodi. Special to DAILY VOICE

