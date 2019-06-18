Update: Seven Shot, One Killed Within Minutes In Newark Tuesday Afternoon

UPDATE, 7 p.m . -- Newark police said one of the victims, a male, was killed in the shooting at Martin Luther King Boulevard. Two females suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Also, about five minutes after the first shooting, a total of four males were wounded by gunfire at 200 South Orange Avenue. None of the injuries are life-threatening, police said.

The identity of the deceased victim was not immediately released. The investigation is being handled by Newark police and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Original story below:

Seven people were struck by gunfire in back-to-back shootings in Newark Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Two females and a male were hit around 4 p.m. in the 700 black of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Around the same time, four males were hit at South Orange Avenue and Camden Street.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.