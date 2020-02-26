Contact Us
Breaking News: Emotionally Disturbed Man Taken To Hospital After Incident In Washington Township
UPDATE: Seven Hillsdale Firefighters Injured In Westwood Blaze

Oakland Avenue, Westwood
Oakland Avenue, Westwood

A recently-sold Westwood house that was undergoing renovations went up in flames overnight, injuring seven Hillsdale firefighters.

The firefighters were checked out for what turned out to be minor injuries at nearby Pascack Valley Medical Center (HUMC) after a porch roof collapsed on them in the 5:30 a.m. Oakland Avenue blaze on Wednesday.

"While attempting to make a push, the porch roof collapsed," their department said. "All were removed, with minor assistance."

All were released from the hospital four hours later.

Mutual aid also included firefighters from Bergenfield, Emerson, Franklin Lakes, Hillsdale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Paramus, River Vale, Washington Township and Woodcliff Lake.

Mill Street was temporarily closed between 7th and Lafayette avenues.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Arson Investigations Unit responded because the building was unoccupied.

A cause wasn’t immediately reported.

Oakland Avenue, Westwood

Oakland Avenue, Westwood

