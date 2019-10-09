Contact Us
UPDATE: Sedan Driver Issued Summons For Long Hill School Bus Crash

The sedan driver was issued a summons for reckless driving, police said.
Photo Credit: Diana Ivanova

A 48-year-old Montville driver was issued a summons for reckless driving following a chain reaction crash involving a school bus, authorities said.

The man struck a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old man from Stockholm, that was pushed into a school bus carrying 17 children on Morristown Road around 7:10 a.m. Sept. 4, Long Hill Police Lt. James Marczewski said.

Photos from the scene show that the Montville driver was behind the wheel of a Lexus sedan when he struck a pick-up truck that went into the bus.

None of the 17 Warren Hills Regional High School students were injured, the leitenant said.

The pick-up truck driver reported neck and back pain and was treated at the scene by Long Hill First Aid Squad.

The Montville driver has a pending court date in Long Hill Municipal Court.

