UPDATE: Search For Man, 24, Who Fell Off Lake Hopatcong Boat To Resume Monday

The search for a 24-year-old man who fell off a boat into Lake Hopatcong and drowned was called off for the second time Sunday evening.

It will resume Monday morning, more than 36 hours after the man fell off the pontoon boat in Jefferson Township.

Passengers on the boat called the incident into police at 7:42 p.m. Saturday, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The search involved several local law enforcement agencies and was called off Saturday evening due to lightning and limited visibility.

