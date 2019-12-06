Contact Us
UPDATE: Route 17 Jammed By Two Poles Downed In Truck Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Route 17 traffic was jammed in both directions north and south of the BMW dealership in Ramsey. Photo Credit: Matt Foraker
Route 17 traffic was jammed in both directions north and south of the BMW dealership in Ramsey. Photo Credit: George Tencza

Police reopened some lanes on Route 17 mid-Friday morning after a box truck ran off the road and slammed into a utility pole outside the BMW dealership on on the southbound side in Ramsey during the early rush.

The toppled pole pulled down another with it just before 7:30 a.m., stretching sparking wires across the highway and forcing police to close Route 17 in both directions.

It remained closed at Lake Street for more than three hours after the crash -- backing traffic north into Rockland and south to Paramus -- before police began reopening northbound lanes around 10:40 a.m. Southbound remained closed.

The driver sustained a minor leg injury, responders said.

