UPDATE: Route 17 Jammed By Two Poles Downed In Truck Crash

Police reopened some lanes on Route 17 mid-Friday morning after a box truck ran off the road and slammed into a utility pole outside the BMW dealership on on the southbound side in Ramsey during the early rush.

The toppled pole pulled down another with it just before 7:30 a.m., stretching sparking wires across the highway and forcing police to close Route 17 in both directions.

It remained closed at Lake Street for more than three hours after the crash -- backing traffic north into Rockland and south to Paramus -- before police began reopening northbound lanes around 10:40 a.m. Southbound remained closed.

The driver sustained a minor leg injury, responders said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.