UPDATE: Resident Hospitalized After Explosion Levels Ridgefield House

UPDATE: A resident was hospitalized after an explosion that leveled a Ridgefield home late Monday morning.
Responders from several towns rushed to the home on Abbott Avenue near Elizabeth Street, just off Broad Avenue, following the basement explosion -- apparently caused by a gas leak -- just before 11:30 a.m.
All area homes in a one-block radius were evacuated as a precaution.
The 50-something man lives alone, neighbors said.
