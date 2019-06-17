UPDATE: Resident Hospitalized After Explosion Levels Ridgefield House

UPDATE: A resident was hospitalized after an explosion that leveled a Ridgefield home late Monday morning.

Responders from several towns rushed to the home on Abbott Avenue near Elizabeth Street, just off Broad Avenue, following the basement explosion -- apparently caused by a gas leak -- just before 11:30 a.m.

All area homes in a one-block radius were evacuated as a precaution.

The 50-something man lives alone, neighbors said.

