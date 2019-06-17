Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News: Wyckoff Motorcyclist, 20, Killed In Clifton Police Chase Crash
UPDATE: Resident Hospitalized After Explosion Levels Ridgefield House

Jerry DeMarco
A man who was watching the Ridgefield house for his father got out OK, neighbors said.
UPDATE: A resident was hospitalized after an explosion that leveled a Ridgefield home late Monday morning.

Responders from several towns rushed to the home on Abbott Avenue near Elizabeth Street, just off Broad Avenue, following the basement explosion -- apparently caused by a gas leak -- just before 11:30 a.m.

All area homes in a one-block radius were evacuated as a precaution.

The 50-something man lives alone, neighbors said.

Responders from several towns rushed to the home at Abbott Avenue and Elizabeth Street in Ridgefield.

