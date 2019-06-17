UPDATE: Resident Hospitalized After Explosion Levels Ridgefield Home

UPDATE: A resident was hospitalized after an explosion that leveled his Ridgefield home late Monday morning.

An off-duty police officer who lives nearby freed the trapped resident from beneath the rubble of his garage, neighbors said.

The resident, who is in his 50s and lived alone, sustained burns and cuts on his side, they said.

Responders from several towns rushed to the home on Abbott Avenue near Elizabeth Street following the explosion -- apparently caused by a gas leak -- just before 11:30 a.m.

The house was completely demolished and neighboring buildings and vehicles were damaged by flying debris.

It took firefighters nearly 90 minutes to extinguish the blaze -- a task made easier once a PSE&G crew arrived and closed the gas line.

All area homes in a one-block radius were evacuated as a precaution.

A man who was watching the Ridgefield house for his father got out OK, neighbors said.

PHOTO by Cecilia Levine

Aerial view.

COURTESY: CBS2 News New York

Firefighters continued to battle the flames an hour later.

PHOTO by Chris Szerkal for DAILY VOICE

Responders from several towns rushed to the home at Abbott Avenue and Elizabeth Street in Ridgefield.

