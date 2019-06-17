UPDATE: Resident, 48, Hospitalized After Being Rescued In Ridgefield Home Explosion

UPDATE: A resident was hospitalized after an explosion leveled his Ridgefield home late Monday morning.

An off-duty police officer who lives nearby was joined by two uniformed borough officers in freeing the trapped resident from beneath the rubble of his garage, Deputy Fire Chief David Brierty said.

The 48-year-old resident, who lived alone, sustained burns and cuts on his side, neighbors said.

His condition wasn't immediately known, however.

Responders from several towns rushed to the home on Abbott Avenue near Elizabeth Street following the explosion just before 11:30 a.m.

The house was completely demolished and neighboring buildings and vehicles were damaged by flying debris.

It took firefighters nearly 90 minutes to extinguish the blaze -- a task made easier once a PSE&G crew arrived and closed the gas line.

All area homes in a one-block radius were evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the explosion wasn't immediately known.

Because of the nature and severity of the incident, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was handling the investigation, Brierty said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

A man who was watching the Ridgefield house for his father got out OK, neighbors said.

PHOTO by Cecilia Levine

Aerial view.

COURTESY: CBS2 News New York

Firefighters continued to battle the flames an hour later.

PHOTO by Chris Szerkal for DAILY VOICE

Responders from several towns rushed to the home at Abbott Avenue and Elizabeth Street in Ridgefield.

