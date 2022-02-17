Contact Us
UPDATE: Police Nab Easton Man Wanted For Phillipsburg Shooting, Gunpoint Gas Station Robbery

Valerie Musson
Brainard Street in Phillipsburg/Phillipsburg Police
Brainard Street in Phillipsburg/Phillipsburg Police Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Phillipsburg Police Department via Facebook)

UPDATE: Roberts has been apprehended, Phillipsburg Police confirmed.

-----------------------------------

An Easton man identified as the suspect in a recent Phillipsburg shooting and gunpoint robbery remains at large, authorities announced.

Larry Roberts, of the 1200 block of Lehigh Street in Easton, is accused of firing several rounds near Brainard Street in Phillipsburg on Tuesday, Feb. 8, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Roberts faces charges for unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and contempt of court, Pfeiffer said.

Meanwhile, Roberts allegedly worked with two others to carry out a gunpoint robbery at Fuel One Gas Station in Greenwich Township, making off with around $600 in cash and $200 in merchandise on Sunday, Dec. 5, authorities said.

Roberts was charged with first-degree armed robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit armed robbery, theft, and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Roberts remained at large, and both incidents were under investigation, authorities said. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phillipsburg or Greenwich Township police departments.

