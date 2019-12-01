UPDATE: Police Exchange Gunfire With Suspect In Secaucus, Report Says

Police from Secaucus and other agencies were on the scene at a Secaucus residential development Sunday night, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor.

Several Secaucus police as well as Jersey City police responded to Sea Isle Key in Harmon Cove around 6 p.m. The Hudson County sheriff was also on scene along with units from Jersey City and East Rutherford.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and the Secaucus Police Department are involved in an active police investigation on Sea Isle Key in Harmon Cove, Secaucus. Please avoid the area at this time. More information to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) December 2, 2019

Residents were briefly told to shelter in place, according to a published report, but that had been lifted.

Mayor Michael Gonnelli told NorthJersey.com that there had been a domestic incident leading to an exchange of gunfire between police and a suspect. No police were injured but there was no immediate word on the condition of the suspect.

Thankfully all our officers are safe in the Secaucus incident. We are reminded tonight of the constant dangers officers face.



We appreciate all those who have reached out to ask about the officers. — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) December 2, 2019

