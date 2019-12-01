Contact Us
UPDATE: Police Exchange Gunfire With Suspect In Secaucus, Report Says

Paul Milo
Several police officers responded to a development in Secaucus Sunday night
Police from Secaucus and other agencies were on the scene at a Secaucus residential development Sunday night, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor.

Several Secaucus police as well as Jersey City police responded to Sea Isle Key in Harmon Cove around 6 p.m. The Hudson County sheriff was also on scene along with units from Jersey City and East Rutherford.

Residents were briefly told to shelter in place, according to a published report, but that had been lifted.

Mayor Michael Gonnelli told NorthJersey.com that there had been a domestic incident leading to an exchange of gunfire between police and a suspect. No police were injured but there was no immediate word on the condition of the suspect.

