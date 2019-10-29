UPDATE: Plane Crashes Into Central Jersey Home With Pilot Aboard

Only a pilot was aboard a small plane that crashed Tuesday morning into a neighborhood in the Colonia section of Woodbridge in Middlesex County, authorities said.

Three houses caught fire near the corner of Princeton and Berkley avenues after the twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed into the neighborhood around 11 a.m. Tuesday, responders said. No one was home in any of the homes, they said.

A host of responders rushed to the area. The FAA was en route.

The nearly 40-year-old plane apparently was headed to Linden Airport, about four miles away, after leaving from Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia at 9:50 a.m., records show.

The pilot hadn't officially been accounted for as firefighters battled flames and tried to work through the wreckage.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate to determine what happened.

