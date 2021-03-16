UPDATE: Pedestrian Struck, Killed By NJ Transit Train ID'd As 18-Year-Old Man

NJ Transit officials have identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a train over the weekend as an 18-year-old Plainfield man.

Lorenzo Bautista was struck by Raritan Valley Line train 5530 near the Plainfield station around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, NJ Transit spokeswoman Lisa Torbic said.

None of the approximately 30 passengers on board the train were injured, Torbic said.

The train left the Raritan Station at 6:14 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Cranford at 6:54 p.m.

New Jersey Transit police were leading the investigation.

