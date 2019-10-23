UPDATE: Pedestrian, 78, From Fairview Struck, Killed In Hackensack

A 78-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed by an SUV in Hackensack early Wednesday apparently wasn't in the crosswalk of a dangerous intersection, authorities said.

Vilma Tasciyan of Fairview was struck in front of Hallak Cleaners on busy Johnson Avenue near Zabriskie Street around 6:45 a.m., police confirmed.

An off-duty EMT rushed to give her CPR, which was taken over by responding police officers, Capt. Nicole Foley said.

Tasciyan, formerly of North Bergen, was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center at 7:18 a.m., a little over a half-hour after she was struck.

The 25-year-old Fair Lawn driver of the northbound 2010 GMC Terrain remained at the scene and told police he "did not see the victim until his vehicle struck her," Foley said.

"From the initial investigation it appears she was not in a crosswalk," the captain said. "We're still investigating whether there were any contributing factors as far as the vehicle is concerned."

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined city police at the scene. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

******

ALSO SEE: A pedestrian was struck by a car outside a Fort Lee shopping plaza Tuesday night, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fortlee/police-fire/pedestrian-struck-outside-fort-lee-shopping-plaza/778033/

******

Vilma Tasciyan of Fairview was struck in front of Hallak Cleaners on Johnson Avenue near Zabriskie Street in Hackensack around 6:45 a.m., responders said.

PHOTOS: Cecilia Levine

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.