Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Clifton Man Charged With Threatening New Paterson Police Chief, Department, City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Pedestrian, 55, Struck At NJ/NY Border Dies

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The victim was struck around 8:30 p.m. on Chestnut Ridge Road in Montvale.
The victim was struck around 8:30 p.m. on Chestnut Ridge Road in Montvale. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 55-year-old pedestrian who was struck Friday night at the Rockland County border in Montvale died of her injuries, authorities confirmed.

The victim was found in cardiac arrest, bleeding from a massive head injury, in the northbound lane of Chestnut Ridge Road a little more than 50 yards from the border, responders said.

She'd been struck in the southbound lane by a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by a 63-year-old Garfield man shortly before 8:30 p.m., Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

The area is a dark stretch of road with no sidewalks.

Montvale police and Tri-Boro EMTs conducted CPR and rendered aid to the victim, who the chief said was later pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

A medical chopper was initially summoned but later cancelled in favor of ambulance transport.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.