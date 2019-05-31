Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: POLICE: Missing Hackensack Man Found With Violent Ex-Con Who Bummed Ride To Paterson For Drugs
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Paterson Boy, 16, Shot Dead, Authorities Confirm

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Responders found the victim's lifeless body on East 19th Street around 6:50 p.m.
Responders found the victim's lifeless body on East 19th Street around 6:50 p.m. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Authorities Friday morning confirmed a Daily Voice report from the night before that a 16-year-old Paterson boy was shot dead outside an apartment building.

Responders found his lifeless body outside the Madison Apartments on East 19th Street around 6:50 p.m. He'd been shot in the head, they said.

They conducted CPR and requested an Advanced Life Support response, but it was already too late, they said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office was investigating, along with Paterson police.

Responders found the victim's lifeless body on East 19th Street around 6:50 p.m.

COURTESY: GoogleMaps

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.