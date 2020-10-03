Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Man Who Continued Stalking Terrified Bergen Woman After Arrests Gets Probation
UPDATE: Pastor, 72, Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
The Rev. Robert Davis Sr.
The Rev. Robert Davis Sr. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A local church pastor was struck and killed by a commuter train Saturday afternoon in Hackensack, authorities said.

The Rev. Robert Davis Sr. was struck at the Passaic Street crossing off Railroad Avenue across from the Hackensack Market around 2:45 p.m., they said.

It wasn't immediately clear how Davis, the pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church, ended up in the path of the Spring Valley-bound #2115 NJ Transit train or which part struck him.

Police and paramedics from Hackensack University Medical Center who arrived within moments conducted CPR.

The Rev. Robert Davis Sr. was struck at the Passaic Street crossing off Railroad Avenue in Hackensack.

Cecilia Levine

Resuscitation efforts continued while the reverend was being taken to nearby Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, police said. 

