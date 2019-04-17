Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Englewood Girl, 3, Wanders From Home To Busy Business District Late At Night Twice, Mom Charged
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Park Ridge Bank Robber Gets More Than $30,000, May Have Made Distracting 911 Call

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Park Ridge Oritani Bank robber apparently claimed to have a bomb in his bag.
The Park Ridge Oritani Bank robber apparently claimed to have a bomb in his bag. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Authorities suspect that a robber who made off with more than $30,000 from a Park Ridge bank Wednesday afternoon made a bogus 911 call moments earlier in an apparent attempt to distract authorities.

Tactical units were responding to the misleading call of shots fired in another part of town around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when the robber walked into the Oritani Bank in a Kinderkamack Road shopping center and walked out with the cash.

He had a goatee and glasses and was wearing a baseball hat and bicycle helmet, along with a scarf around his neck, police said.

Area schools were temporarily sheltered in place, but the move was lifted soon after.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.