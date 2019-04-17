UPDATE: Park Ridge Bank Robber Gets More Than $30,000, May Have Made Distracting 911 Call

A young man who claimed to have a bomb in his bag robbed a bank in Park Ridge of more than $30,000 early Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police suspect the robber may have made a bogus 911 call moments earlier of shots fired in another part of town in an apparent attempt to distract authorities.

Tactical units were being mobilized when the robber walked into the Oritani Bank in a Kinderkamack Road shopping center and walked out with the cash.

He had a goatee and glasses and was wearing a baseball hat and bicycle helmet, along with a scarf around his neck, police said.

