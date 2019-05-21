Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

UPDATE: One Person Killed In Crash On I-80 In Wayne, Victim ID'd

Paul Milo
Christian More-Rodas
Christian More-Rodas Photo Credit: Christian More-Rodas Facebook

UPDATE: State Police have identified the victim of a Tuesday morning fatal crash in Wayne.

Christian More-Rodas, 42, of Staten Island, N.Y., was killed in the crash on I-80, State Police said.

Troopers responded to Exit 53 on the westbound side around 5:39 a.m. The subsequent investigation closed lanes until about 9:30 a.m., a spokesman said.

The spokesman did not have additional information on the crash, adding that the agency would likely release more information later Tuesday.

