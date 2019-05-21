UPDATE: One Person Killed In Crash On I-80 In Wayne, Victim ID'd

UPDATE: State Police have identified the victim of a Tuesday morning fatal crash in Wayne.

Christian More-Rodas, 42, of Staten Island, N.Y., was killed in the crash on I-80, State Police said.

Troopers responded to Exit 53 on the westbound side around 5:39 a.m. The subsequent investigation closed lanes until about 9:30 a.m., a spokesman said.

The spokesman did not have additional information on the crash, adding that the agency would likely release more information later Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.