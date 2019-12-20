UPDATE: One Man, 22, Dead, Another Wounded In Shooting At Eatery Near Paterson East Side

A man was dead and what responders said was one of his alleged killers was hospitalized after a shooting Friday evening at a deli up the street from Paterson Eastside High School.

Sadott Free, 22, of Paterson was pronounced dead on arrival at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center following the shooting outside La Romano Deli Restaurant on Rosa Parks Boulevard just off 16th Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

Quadir McRae, 24, also of Paterson, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in a private vehicle -- and, according to responders, was one of two people suspected in the killing.

McRae was in stable condition, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said.

That makes 19 homicides in the Silk City this year. There were 13 all of 2018 -- the lowest number in 14 years.

Over a five-year period, Paterson averaged 21.4 homicides a year between 2013 and 2017, with a high of 26 in 2014.

