UPDATE: One Dead In Secaucus Police-Involved Shooting

Police from Secaucus and other agencies responded to a Secaucus residential development Sunday night for what one official said was a domestic incident.

A person identified only as a male civilian was shot and killed during the incident, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a statement late Sunday. Grewal's office described the incident as an officer-involved shooting, but did not say which law enforcement agency's officer or officers were involved.

Several Secaucus police as well as Jersey City police responded to the 300 block of Sea Isle Key in Harmon Cove around 6 p.m. The Hudson County sheriff was also on scene along with units from East Rutherford.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and the Secaucus Police Department are involved in an active police investigation on Sea Isle Key in Harmon Cove, Secaucus. Please avoid the area at this time. More information to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) December 2, 2019

Residents were briefly told to shelter in place, according to a published report, but that was lifted not long afterwards.

Mayor Michael Gonnelli told NorthJersey.com that there had been a domestic incident leading to an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect.

Thankfully all our officers are safe in the Secaucus incident. We are reminded tonight of the constant dangers officers face.



We appreciate all those who have reached out to ask about the officers. — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) December 2, 2019

The attorney general is conducting an investigation into the shooting. State law requires an investigation by the attorney general when a death is caused by law enforcement personnel acting in an official capacity.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.