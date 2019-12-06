Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News: UPDATE: Route 17 Jammed By Two Poles Downed In Truck Crash
UPDATE: One Dead In Jersey City Crash, Two Seriously Injured

Paul Milo
Two vehicles were involved in a serious collision in Jersey City Friday
Two vehicles were involved in a serious collision in Jersey City Friday Photo Credit: Screen grab

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and Jersey City police are conducting an investigation of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles in Jersey City Friday.

The prosecutor's office said one man is dead and two other people suffered serious injuries. The names of the victims were not released.

The agency advised motorists to avoid the area of Fairmount Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard as the investigation takes place.

WABC 7 reported a taxi and an SUV collided around 4:30 a.m. Responders had to extricate the victims and at least three people were hurt, according to preliminary reports and the station.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

