UPDATE: One Dead, Another Wounded When Gunfire Erupts At Englewood Party

A Newark man was killed and another man wounded when gunfire broke out during at a house party in Englewood, authorities said.

The 43-year-old Newark victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. It was the third homicide this past week in Bergen County, which had nine all of last year.

A 29-year-old Englewood man was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Responders found both in the street in the 100 block of 2nd Street near the corner of 4th Street shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Each had been struck several times.

Several vehicles were also hit.

Shell casings were recovered both at the scene and a block away.

Investigators were trying to sort out exactly what happened. Despite a large number of people who remained at the scene, witnesses weren't cooperating, they said.

Among the locations being explored by detectives were the Forest Park Gardens apartments.

Among other area officers who responded to help with crowd control were police from Bergenfield and Teaneck.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crime Unit was heading the investigation, assisted by Englewood police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

