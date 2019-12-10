Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Teen Dead, Another Wounded In Newark Stabbing
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Officer Mortally Wounded, More Victims Possible At Barricaded Jersey City Shop

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Tactical officers approach the Jersey City bodega. Photo Credit: HudsonTV.com
Police initially converge at the Jersey City site. Photo Credit: COURTESY: ABC7

UPDATE: A police officer was mortally wounded in what became an active shooter situation, as squads of law enforcement units converged on a Jersey City store Tuesday afternoon.

Responders said they believed one officer in plainclothes and another in uniform apparently were shot. One suffered potentially fatal injuries, they said.

A victim who escaped said there were four people, all possibly injured, inside the grocery store at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue.

It began with a police-involved shooting at Bayview Cemetery shortly before 12:30 p.m., responders said.

At least one gunman then retreated to the bodega, barricaded himself inside and began firing at police, they said.

Gunfire could be heard as officers communicated on their radios.

A SWAT team and city Emergency Services Unit were summoned.

SEE VIDEO: HudsonTV.com

New Jersey State Police, as well as the FBI and ATF, also responded, along with Bergen County's Crisis Negotiations Team and the Hudson County Sheriff's Office.

The NYPD and Paramus and Garfield police also sent their Emergency Services units.

Several area schools were locked down.

There was no official word on the total number of victims or the extent of injuries.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.