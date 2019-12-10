UPDATE: Officer Mortally Wounded, More Victims Possible At Barricaded Jersey City Shop

UPDATE: A police officer was mortally wounded in what became an active shooter situation, as squads of law enforcement units converged on a Jersey City store Tuesday afternoon.

Responders said they believed one officer in plainclothes and another in uniform apparently were shot. One suffered potentially fatal injuries, they said.

A victim who escaped said there were four people, all possibly injured, inside the grocery store at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue.

It began with a police-involved shooting at Bayview Cemetery shortly before 12:30 p.m., responders said.

At least one gunman then retreated to the bodega, barricaded himself inside and began firing at police, they said.

Gunfire could be heard as officers communicated on their radios.

A SWAT team and city Emergency Services Unit were summoned.

New Jersey State Police, as well as the FBI and ATF, also responded, along with Bergen County's Crisis Negotiations Team and the Hudson County Sheriff's Office.

The NYPD and Paramus and Garfield police also sent their Emergency Services units.

Several area schools were locked down.

There was no official word on the total number of victims or the extent of injuries.

