UPDATE: 'Not A School Shooting,' Prosecutor Says After Teen Is Grazed In Brick

UPDATE: A 16-year-old victim grazed in the arm by a shot on Tuesday was struck a quarter-mile from Brick Memorial High School and then ran there for help, authorities said.

“It’s important for everyone to know this was not a school shooting," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

EMS responded and treated the victim, who was taken to Ocean Medical Center following the 1:47 p.m. incident, the prosecutor and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio said in a joint announcement.

Area schools were placed on lockdown and then sheltered in place as a precaution.

Students from the high school were transported to Veteran’s Memorial Middle School and were released to their parents.

Two assailants believed to be between 17 and 20 years old, both wearing hoodies, were being sought. Police said they were armed and dangerous.

"The response from law enforcement was swift and professional during a time of great concern," Billhimer added."Detectives from my office, Brick PD and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office will be interviewing witnesses and following leads well into the night,” the prosecutor said. “This is an active, ongoing investigation."

