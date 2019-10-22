Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Shuckin’ Sweet: Couple Finds Pearl In Closter Restaurant’s Oyster
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: 'Not A School Shooting,' Prosecutor Says After Teen Is Grazed In Brick

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Brick Memorial High School
Brick Memorial High School Photo Credit: Googlemaps

UPDATE: A 16-year-old victim grazed in the arm by a shot on Tuesday was struck a quarter-mile from Brick Memorial High School and then ran there for help, authorities said.

“It’s important for everyone to know this was not a school shooting," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

EMS responded and treated the victim, who was taken to Ocean Medical Center following the 1:47 p.m. incident, the prosecutor and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio said in a joint announcement.

Area schools were placed on lockdown and then sheltered in place as a precaution.

Students from the high school were transported to Veteran’s Memorial Middle School and were released to their parents.

Two assailants believed to be between 17 and 20 years old, both wearing hoodies, were being sought. Police said they were armed and dangerous.

"The response from law enforcement was swift and professional during a time of great concern," Billhimer added."Detectives from my office, Brick PD and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office will be interviewing witnesses and following leads well into the night,” the prosecutor said. “This is an active, ongoing investigation."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.