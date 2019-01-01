UPDATE: Norwood Girl, 8, Woman Critically Injured In Head-On Harrington Park Crash

UPDATE: An 8-year-old girl was flown to the hospital by medical chopper and two adults were taken by ambulance following a head-on collision Wednesday morning at the border of Closter and Harrington Park.

A 2016 Honda Odyssey driven by a 34-year-old Norwood woman crossed the double-yellow line on Old Hook Road and struck a westbound 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by a 74-year-old Englewood man head-on Schraalenburgh Road just before 7 a.m., Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The girl was flown to Hackensack University Medical Center aboard AirMed One and the adults were initially taken to Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

A media report that the girl was ejected from the minivan was wrong, authorities said.

The woman and child remained in critical condition at HUMC Wednesday night. The older driver sustained injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening.

An investigation was continuing, Calo said.

Old Hook Road was temporarily closed between Schraalenburgh and Bogerts Mill Road for the cleanup and investigation.

Harrington Park and Closter police, the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Squad, two Norwood ambulances, Demarest EMS, two paramedic units from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and AirMed One from Hackensack University Medical Center were among the responders.

