UPDATE: Newark Police Looking For 3 In Connection With Shooting

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose is asking the public's help locating three people (pictured) wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday.*

The victim, identified only as a male, was shot during a fight near 43 N. 6th St. around 7:30 p.m. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

The suspected shooter (seen in the first photo) was last seen heading north on North 6th Street. He was wearing Nike Foamposite sneakers, dark-colored pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a graphic logo on the chest.

Police are also searching for a man and a woman who are both wanted for questioning in this incident (seen in the second photo).

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpd.org

*CORRECTION: Authorities originally described the shooting as fatal.

