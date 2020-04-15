UPDATE: New Milford Driver, 53, Killed When Commuter Train Hits SUV In River Edge

UPDATE: A driver was killed Tuesday afternoon when a commuter train struck his SUV in River Edge near the Hackensack border.

Sheng Chen, 53, initially was unresponsive, with a weak pulse, after a Pascack Valley Line train struck the Toyota Sequoia on Main Street, east of New Bridge Landing, around 4:40 p.m., authorities said.

He was pronounced dead less than 20 minutes later.

The Pascack Valley Line Train 9618 left Spring Valley at 4:02 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 5:04 p.m., NJ Transit's Nancy Snyder said.

There were no injuries to the 10 or so customers and crew aboard the train, she said.

Pascack Valley Line Rail service was temporarily suspended at New Bridge Landing, Snyder said. Substitute buses were accommodating customers between Anderson Street and the Emerson train station, she said.

NJ Transit police were investigating.

Police and firefighters from River Edge Oradell, New Milford and Hackensack all responded.

