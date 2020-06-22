UPDATE: Mom, Young Daughter, Older Adult Found Dead In East Brunswick Backyard Pool

A woman, her daughter and an older man were found dead in an above-ground backyard pool in Middlesex County on Monday, responders said.

"East Brunswick Police are actively investigating a scene where three people were found deceased in a pool,” Police Chief Frank Losacco said in a statement after the bodies were discovered at the Clearview Road home around 4:15 p.m.

Responders said a 32-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter died along with a 62-year-old man who may have been a family member.

A neighbor reportedly heard what authorities believe was the mom screaming for help.

The incident brought police, firefighters and paramedics. An electrical utility crew also was summoned to the scene, another neighbor said.

Aerial photos showed investigators examining the pool's filter.

"It is too early to determine exactly what happened,” Losacco said soon after the bodies were discovered. “We are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and will release information as it develops.

“This is a devastating day for our entire community."

The family moved into the Clearview Road home last year, a neighbor said.

