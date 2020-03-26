Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: FBI: Tattoos ID Jersey Shore Man Who Recorded Himself Sexually Assaulting Child
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Mom Killed, Infant Ejected In Route 17 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The crash occurred on southbound Route 17.
The crash occurred on southbound Route 17. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

UPDATE: A Newark infant barely a few months old survived being ejected in a horrific Route 17 crash in Ramsey early Thursday that killed her mother.

The 34-year-old woman and her husband had taken their three children with them to an overnight cleaning assignment at Ramsey Infiniti, responders told Daily Voice.

The father apparently pulled the family's Honda Accord out of the Infiniti lot into the right lane of southbound Route 17 -- a treacherous stretch of road -- as a Dodge Durango was clearing the crest of the hill around 6:45 a.m., they said.

One of the couple's pre-teens was in the passenger seat next to his father, they said.

The other was in the back seat with her mother, who was sitting behind the father.

The infant was in the car seat on her mother's lap, responders said.

The Durango slammed into the back of the Accord, sending it into a vehicle parked at the Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen dealership.

The woman and her baby were ejected -- the infant still strapped in the car seat -- as the Accord spun, kept going and hit the divider, responders said.

The mother was thrown into a vehicle in the lot and landed below the front bumper, they said. She died moments after being carried onto a strip of grass along the highway.

The baby landed face-down on the highway in the car seat.

A first responder from Mahwah who was passing by stopped. So did two off-duty police officers -- one from Ramsey, the other with the NYPD.

The four surviving family members were brought to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries, including road rash on the baby's face.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was investigating. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

A flatbed removes the Accord.

Aidan Flannery for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.