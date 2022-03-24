UPDATE: Missing Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: The woman has been found safe and unharmed.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a woman who they say was last seen at Newark Penn Station.

Magdalena Diaz was last seen by her mom at the New Jersey train station on March 21 at 1:15 p.m., according to NJ Transit officials.

Diaz was captured two days later on surveillance footage at Penn Station in New York around 7 a.m., NJ Transit officials tell Daily Voice.

Diaz is known to have severe learning deficiencies, mental health disabilities and physical limitations.

Anyone who sees her or who knows where she may be is urged to call NJT police at 973-491-7564,

