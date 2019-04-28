Contact Us
UPDATE: Missing Union City Woman Found Safe

Paul Milo
Maria Polo went missing Sunday in Union City. The 65-year-old suffers from dementia. Photo Credit: Union City Police Department

UPDATE: Maria Polo was found safe Sunday night, police said.

Police in Union City are looking for a 65-year-old woman last seen Sunday morning.

Maria Polo's last known whereabouts were at 4409 Palisade Ave. around 9:45 a.m. She appeared to be heading north on Palisade Avenue.

Polo, who suffers from dementia, was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt with white lines on the elbow area, grey short sleeve silk blouse on top, black pants, and Nike sandals.

She is approximately 5’5" feet tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call 201-865-1111.

