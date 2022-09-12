Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
UPDATE: Missing 23-Year-Old From Sussex County Found Safe, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Shaquiel Hill, 23, of Newton
Shaquiel Hill, 23, of Newton Photo Credit: Newton Police via Facebook

UPDATE: Hill has been located and is safe, police said.

---------------

Police in Sussex County are searching for an endangered 23-year-old who was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 12.

Shaquiel Hill, pictured above, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and was last seen wearing jeans, a t-shirt, and a black leather jacket near Linmor Avenue, Newton Police said.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

