UPDATE: Manhunt On For Traveling Nurse Following Attack On HUMC Patient Care Tech: Sources

UPDATE: A manhunt continued for a traveling nurse who authorities said brutally attacked a patient care technician before dawn Monday, Feb. 7, at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The male attacker apparently burned the victim's upper body and lower face with what might have been a culinary torch before smashing her in the head with a tool -- believed to be a plumber's wrench -- during an argument in a staff lounge shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, they told Daily Voice.

He then fled in his car, they said, adding that there were no witnesses in the break room and no known motive.

The victim suffered third-degree burns on her upper body and hands, as well as a head wound that required stitches, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

She was transferred to a burn center, where she was reported in critical but stable condition, after being treated in the HUMC emergency room.

Hackensack University Medical Center issued a statement confirming “an incident between a contracted agency nurse” and the staffer in a break room.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family,” the statement said.

Musella's detectives were searching for her assailant, whom they weren't immediately identifying. Daily Voice is temporarily withholding the ID other than to confirm that he most recently lived in Gloucester County and began working at the hospital this past November.

Contracted traveling nurses go to medical centers to assist during staffing shortages, according to the hospital. The vendor that supplies them is responsible for conducting background checks, drug screening and license review, HUMC said.

Prosecutor's detectives were being assisted by Hackensack police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

NOTE: A previous version of this story described the victim as a nurse. Patient care technicians (PCTs) care for patients with a variety of healthcare needs while being supervised by registered nurses or licensed practical nurses.

