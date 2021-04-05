UPDATE: Man, 40, Was Beaten To Death In Jersey City Apartment, Prosecutor Says

The death of a 40-year-old Jersey City man has been ruled a homicide, authorities announced Tuesday.

Benjamin Stone was found lifeless in his Storms Avenue apartment by officers performing a welfare check on April 27 around 1:30 a.m., and pronounced dead 30 minutes later, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The Regional Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be multiple blunt force trauma to the torso and the manner of death to be homicide.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

