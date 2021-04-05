Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds: PA Man Nabbed Collecting 950 Pounds Of Khat At Newark Airport
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Man, 40, Was Beaten To Death In Jersey City Apartment, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
44 Storms Avenue, Jersey City
44 Storms Avenue, Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps

The death of a 40-year-old Jersey City man has been ruled a homicide, authorities announced Tuesday.

Benjamin Stone was found lifeless in his Storms Avenue apartment by officers performing a welfare check on April 27 around 1:30 a.m., and pronounced dead 30 minutes later, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The Regional Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be multiple blunt force trauma to the torso and the manner of death to be homicide.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. 

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.