UPDATE: Mahwah Rescuers Pull Body Of Swimmer, 33, From Ramapo River

Mahwah firefighters pulled the body of a 33-year-old Suffern man from the Ramapo River on Thursday.

Police found two men “running frantically along the riverbank in the area of the athletic fields” behind a water treatment plant on Pat Malone Drive, Suffern Police Chief Clarke Osborn said.

The men told police their brother “had gone swimming in the river earlier this morning and they thought he had gone home,” said Osborn, who went to the scene. “When they came back to check the area several hours later after realizing he did not respond home, they located his clothing and personal belongings on the riverbank.”

He and Officers Lou Venturini, Abby Adams and John Roberts found the victim’s body in several feet of water.

Firefighters were summoned “due to the water depth and and unsteady terrain,” the chief said.

Joining Suffern firefighters were dive team colleagues from Mahwah, Thiells and Stony Point.

A Rockland County medical examiner was called to the scene shortly before noon.

The Rockland County Sheriff's Crime Scene Unit also responded to collect evidence.

Also responding were the Bergen County Office of Emergency Management, Rockland paramedics and Suffern DPW.

