UPDATE: Lodi Man Charged With Murdering Cresskill Mom, Daughter Charged With Helping Dump Body

A 19-year-old Lodi man was charged Monday with killing a Cresskill woman whose 14-year-old daughter assisted in a bungled attempt to dispose of the body, authorities said.

Nicolas Coirazza killed Divna Rosasco, 51, at her home in Cresskill and then got the girl to help him try to dump the body in Overpeck Creek in Teaneck, authorities said.

The girl's father had reported the woman missing around 12:20 p.m. Monday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

A Bergen County sheriff's officer on patrol in Overpeck Park off Fort Lee Road later found Rosasco's SUV (see photo below) parked near the boat ramp with blood and debris from inside next to it about an hour later, he said.

The license plate was bent, apparently by someone's attempt to remove it, responders said.

Soon after, a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit led officers to the victim's body, found in about four feet of water off the dock, Bergen County Prosecutor's Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti told Daily Voice.

The body was bound in duct tape, wrapped in a bedsheet with a plastic bag around her head and weighed down with a five-pound bucket filled with chunks of concrete, kitty litter and other items, the chief said.

The victim had been stabbed several times at her home, he said.

Her throat had been slashed, in addition to other stab and slash wounds, multiple responders told Daily Voice.

Responders descended on the park, where an officer stopped an Uber that Coirazza and the juvenile tried to leave in at a nearby hotel parking lot, Musella said.

Their relationship to one another wasn't immediately clear. Musella said that Coirazza was "known to the family."

Coirazza was charged with first-degree murder, desecration of human remains, tampering with evidence, hindering and weapons possession.

The girl, whose identity wasn't revealed by Musella or Anzilotti because of her age, was served with delinquency complaints charging her with the same offenses except for murder.

Coirazza remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Responders included Cresskill, Teaneck and Ridgefield Park police, along with sheriff's officers and Teaneck firefighters and the sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, including the vehicle.

The SUV was found near the boat ramp at Overpeck Park with blood and debris outside the driver's side door, responders said. Cecilia Levine

The body was found in Overpeck Creek. Kaitlyn Partington (GoogleMaps)

