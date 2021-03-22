Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Lockdown Lifted At North Jersey Hospital

Valerie Musson
Newton Medical Center (175 High Street in Newton)
Newton Medical Center (175 High Street in Newton) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A North Jersey hospital placed on lockdown Monday morning has been reopened and deemed safe, police said.

Police requested a temporary lockdown of Newton Medical Center after receiving a report that a possible tenant of 183 High St. may have been seen entering the building carrying a suspected shotgun around 8:25 a.m., Chief Robert Osborn Jr. told Daily Voice.

The tenant and weapon were found in a suite at 183 High St. and determined not to be a threat to the public, Osborn said.

The lockdown was suspended and police patrols had cleared the scene a short time later, authorities said.

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, Andover Township Police and New Jersey State Police also responded at the scene.

