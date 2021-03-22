UPDATE: Lockdown Lifted At North Jersey Hospital

A North Jersey hospital placed on lockdown Monday morning has been reopened and deemed safe, police said.

Police requested a temporary lockdown of Newton Medical Center after receiving a report that a possible tenant of 183 High St. may have been seen entering the building carrying a suspected shotgun around 8:25 a.m., Chief Robert Osborn Jr. told Daily Voice.

The tenant and weapon were found in a suite at 183 High St. and determined not to be a threat to the public, Osborn said.

The lockdown was suspended and police patrols had cleared the scene a short time later, authorities said.

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, Andover Township Police and New Jersey State Police also responded at the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.