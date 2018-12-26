UPDATE: ICE Detainer Slapped On Hillsdale Stolen Car Thief Who Crashed In WTP

Federal authorities issued a detainer on a 21-year-old Guatemalan national living in Hillsdale who led police on a chase that ended in a crash Thursday night in Washington Township.

Ronald Gabriel Xiloj Alvarado remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail on charges out of both towns that include theft and resisting arrest.

Alvarado was initially taken by ambulance to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for treatment of a head injury after slamming the sedan, stolen out of Hillsdale, into a utility pole at the corner of Clinton and Washington avenues during a brief chase.

It was one of several stolen car chases out of Pascack Valley in the past week, two of which ended with thieves crashing and bailing out in Paterson and another that was broken off on the Garden State Parkway out of concern for public safety.

Several other vehicles have been reported stolen -- including two out of Hillsdale last Saturday -- as well as from surrounding towns.

Just about all involving unlocked vehicles, many with the key fobs left inside, police say.

The owner of the black, four-door 2015 Honda Accord taken around 7:30 p.m. Thursday had left it running in the borough west commuter lot with the keys in it, Capt. Sean Smith said.

Ho-Ho-Kus police spotted the car soon after.

They chased Alvarado along Werimus Road and then down into Washington Township, where the vehicle hit the pole near the township firehouse.

Alvarado tried to run, but the Ho-Ho-Kus officers quickly caught him, Smith said.

Also responding were police from Paramus, Ridgewood, Washington Township and Westwood, the captain said.

"Please double check and make sure that you and your family members are removing key fobs from the vehicles and locking their cars," he said. "Car thieves are getting smarter to newer cars and are noticing things like your mirrors not folding in to know that your vehicle is unlocked."

Unless Alvarado is released by a local judge, a federal hearing will be held to determine whether deportation proceedings should begin.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

